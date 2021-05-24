HBSE Class 12 Board Exam Might Start From June 15 Instead Of June 1

Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE is likely to conduct its HBSE class 12 exam from June 15, 2021. This news comes as a sigh of relief for all the students of the Haryana Board who have registered themselves for the HBSE class 12 board exam. The state is currently battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping the health and safety of students and teachers in mind, the state government is expected to conduct the HBSE class 12 board exam from June 15, 2021.

HBSE class 12 board exam can be conducted from June 15

According to reports, the education minister of Haryana Kanwar Pal shared that the state is ready to conduct HBSE class 12 board exam from June 15 to June 20, 2021. Earlier the HBSE class 12 board exam date was June 1, 2021. As the state is currently fighting the pandemic, the exam might get delayed for 15 more days. Mr Kanwar Pal shared that the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has shown a preparedness to conduct the HBSE class 12 board exam from June 15 with necessary COVID-19 precautions.

He has also shared that those students who will not be able to appear for the exams can give it at a later stage. The details about this were shared by Kanwar Pal at a high-level meeting with Rajnath Singh and Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. In the meeting, Mr Pal has informed Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank about the planning of the state to conduct the exam on June 15 when the COVID-19 situation gets better. The HBSE class 12 board exam date sheet will be released 20 days before the start of the examination. Several states have suggested the duration of the exam be reduced to one and a half hours from 3 hours.

However, he does not feel the same way and mentioned that if students are visiting the centres then there is no point in having the exam duration reduced. The education minister of Haryana Kanwar Pal is currently looking forward to the centre accepting his suggestions and allowing the state to conduct the HBSE class 12 board exam from June 15 to June 20. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE and also the official Twitter handle of the education minister of Haryana Kanwar Pal for any official announcement and news related to the HBSE board exam date of class 12.

Image: Shutterstock