HBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled By Haryana Govt; Result On The Basis Of Internal Assessment

The Haryana government, on Wednesday, announced their decision to conduct an internal assessment for students of Class 12 of the Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) to evaluate Class XII results which will be declared soon. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed that the result of Class X students will also be declared by June 15.

Minister Pal further told ANI, "The State government will follow the directions of the Central government regarding the Class XII examination of Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani and will conduct an internal assessment based on which the results will be declared soon."

Option to take the exam

It is pertinent to note that the Haryana State government has allowed willing students to appear for board examination once the COVID-19 situation is better or at least foreseeable.

Pursuant to this, Kanwar Pal informed ANI, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal."

The decision by the Haryana government came soon after the Centre's announcement of calling off the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the State government had cancelled HSEB Class 10 board exams in April which were to be conducted by the State board.

The State board exams were earlier scheduled to commence in April and continue till mid-May. On June 2, the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand government declared to cancel Class XII State board examination.

COVID-19 update in Haryana

Haryana on Wednesday reported 78 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 8,461 while 1,171 fresh infections pushed the total case tally to 7,59,039, a health department stated.

As per the daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 9 from Sirsa, 8 each from Gurugram and Hisar and 7 each from Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts. Faridabad and Sirsa reported 127 cases each while 102 infections were from Hisar.

The total active COVID-19 cases were 14,668 while the total recoveries so far were 7,35,910. The recovery rate stands at 96.95 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate was 8.34 per cent, the bulletin said