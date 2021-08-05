HDFC Bank Issues Clarification On Its Bizarre Job Advertisement; Says 'typo And Regret It'

HDFC Bank has issued clarifications for a job notification that was published in a Chennai based English daily. The job advertisement read "2021 passed out candidates are not eligible." The job notification went viral after a Twitter user Tr Gayathri Srikanth, whose profile claims a teacher and a social activist, posted a snap of the advertisement published in an English daily with the caption: "This is atrocitious! @HDFC_Bank."

Check the tweet here:

Hi Gayathri, this is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the correct advertisement shared here. -Zubin — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) August 3, 2021

As soon as the post went viral, the bank intervened and later issued a clarification. The bank said there was some typing mistake (typo) and assured that any graduates could apply irrespective of the year of passing. The banking and financial services company, headquartered in Mumbai, said a rectified advertisement was shared with the newspaper. "Hi Gayathri, this is a typo, and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the correct advertisement shared here. -Zubin," read the clarification issued by the bank.

HDFC Bank reports 14% credit growth in Q1

Earlier this month, HDFC Bank reported 14 percent year-on-year growth in its loan book during the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY22) despite the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The advances grew 1.3 per cent on a sequential basis. The private sector lender said the total loan book stood at Rs 11.47 lakh crore as of June 30. The bank's deposits grew by over 13 per cent year-on-year and 0.8 per cent sequentially to Rs 13.4 lakh crore in Q1. Its current and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 45 per cent compared to 46 per cent in the previous quarter.

HDFC Bank's Covid Crisis Support Scholarship for students

A press statement from HDFC Bank has notified the launch of COVID Crisis Support Scholarship for students who have been impacted by Covid19. The scholarship is part of Parivartan, HDFC Bank’s umbrella for its social responsibility. The scholarship programme is meant for school students as well as those pursuing UG, PG and diploma courses. Under this scholarship scheme, students will be provided with one-time financial assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 75,000.

(Image Credit: ANI/@Tr_Gayathri/Twitter)