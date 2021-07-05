Heavy Water Board Releases Admit Cards For Recruitment Exam, Check Direct Link Here

Heavy Water Board has decided to conduct its recruitment exam in the last week of this month. Board has also released admit cards of the eligible students who applied before the deadline of 31st January 2020. Exams will be conducted on July 23,24 and 25. The HWB exam admit cards can be downloaded from its official website, www.hwb.gov.in. However, recruitment for the same positions was announced in January last year. Board did not conduct exams till now.

HWB admit card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website of HWB https://hwb.gov.in/

Go to the recruitment section and click on admit card link

Or click on direct link to view admit card

Click on 'Click Here for Downloading e-Admit Card of Advertisement No. HWB/1/2020'

Enter the application number and date of birth and fill captcha

Click on login, then click on download admit card

It will be displayed on screen, download and take a printout after cross-checking details

In case you have forgotten the application number, retrieve it on this page by clicking on the link “Forgot application number?”

Submit the details and download the HWB admit card

Vacancy details

Through this vacancy, the department aims to recruit 28 technical officers. Out of 28 vacancies, 1 is for the chemical department, 3 is for mechanical and 2 each is for instrumentation and civil respectively. The candidate should be a maximum of 40 years as of the last date of receipt of application. Here is the direct link to see vacancy details.

"The Written Examinations / Tests / Interview (wherever applicable) for posts other than Category I & II Trainees, will be held in Mumbai or any other centre as decided by Heavy Water Board. The decision of HWB shall be final. Outstation SC/ST candidates called for Written Examination / Skill Test / Level 1 & 2 Test / Interview will be eligible for to and fro rail fare by II Class (sleeper class) by the shortest route or the actual fare paid whichever is less, subject to production of tickets/ticket numbers, etc.," said the official notification.