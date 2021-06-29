HEC Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 206 Trainee Vacancies

Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates as part of its HEC recruitment 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can now apply for various posts under its Craftsmanship Training Scheme (CTS). The application forms are invited for sessions 2021-22 and 2021-23 in HEC Training Institute (HTI) Ranchi, Jharkhand. The approved trades that are on offer in this recruitment drive are Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Welder, COPA (Computer Operated Programming Assistance), and Sewing Technology (Tailoring). Here is a look at everything you need to know about the HEC recruitment, HEC qualification and other details about the recruitment drive.

HEC recruitment and HEC qualification

A total of 206 trainee vacancies are on offer in the Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited recruitment 2021. The training session for the same is likely to start from September 2021. The candidate should have a 10th pass under 10+2 system/matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council for all trades except welder trade& Sewing Technology (Tailoring). For these trades, the candidate should have passed the 8th class examination from a recognized Board or Council or School of Central/State Government or its equivalent. No separate written test will be conducted for admission under Craftsmanship Training Scheme (CTS). The passing percentage from the said examinations will be considered for the selection process. A merit list (Category wise) of total eligible candidates will be prepared manually by HTI for counselling and admission in the CTS course.

See the official HEC recruitment notification HERE

The minimum age of the candidate should be fourteen years as of July 31, 2021, and a maximum of 40 years. Age relaxation for reserved category students will be given according to the rules by the government of Jharkhand. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹750 at the time of applying. To apply for the posts, candidates can download the application form available on the career section of the HEC website at hecltd.com. The duly filled application form along with required documents should reach ‘Principal, HEC Training Institute (HTI), Plant Plaza Road, Dhurwa, Ranchi-834004 (Jharkhand)’ latest by 31.07.2021 (up to 5:00 pm). Here is a look at the details of the post.

HEC Vacancy details

Trade: Electrician

Unit: 1

Duration of course: 2 years

Total seats: 20

Trade: Fitter

Unit: 2

Duration of course: 2 years

Total seats: 40

Trade: Machinist

Unit: 1

Duration of course: 2 years

Total seats: 16

Trade: Welder

Unit: 2

Duration of course: 1 year

Total seats: 40

Trade: COPA

Unit: 2

Duration of course: 1 year

Total seats: 48

Trade: Sewing Technology (Tailoring)

Unit: 2

Duration of course: 1 year

Total seats: 42

HEC recruitment important dates

