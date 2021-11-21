Last Updated:

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University To Recruit For 223 Teaching Posts; See Details

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University is inviting applications to fill 223 teaching posts. Interested candidates can check the details here.

Uttarakhand

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) of Srinagar Garhwal, Uttarakhand is inviting applications from candidates for teaching posts. The application forms have already been released and are available on the official website of the university. Interested candidates can check vacancy details in this article. The deadline to submit the application form is December 17, 2021. Applications are being invited for the professor, associate professor, and assistant professor posts. The important dates and eligibility can be checked here.

“Online applications are invited from eligible candidates in the prescribed application form for appointment to the various regular and tenure Teaching Posts of the University,” the HNBGU says in the notification.

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Recruitment: Important dates

  • The deadline to submit the application form is December 17, 2021
  • Candidates should submit the hard copy of the application forms by December 24, 2021

HNBGU recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • For Professor: 33 posts
  • For Associate professors: 66 posts
  • For Assistant professors: 124 posts

“The qualification and experience required for teaching posts will be as per UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education 2018 and its subsequent amendments including UGC minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and other measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education, 2021 dated 11th October 2021,” says the University in its official notification.

HNBGU recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

  • Candidates should go to the official website http://www.hnbgu.ac.in
  • On the homepage look d=for recruitment/vacancy section
  • After being redirected to another page, candidates will be able to see the recruitment link
  • Download the form, fill in the details and send it to the address mentioned there
  • Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the filled application form for future reference

