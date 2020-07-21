BSC Eligibility Criteria 2020: Find The Minimum Age, Qualification And Skill Sets Needed

Bachelor of Science also known as BSc is an undergraduate degree course that spans for the duration of three years. BSc is one of the most popular course choices among Science students after completing Class 12. BSc is considered as a foundation course, for students who wish to make their career in the field of Science. Read on to find out, BSc Eligibility Criteria 2020.

BSC Eligibility Criteria 2020

BSc eligibility criteria vary depending on the college a candidate will choose. The candidate must meet all the below mentioned basic requirement to get admission in top colleges offering BSc course. Read the table given below to understand.

Constant Guidelines Exam Qualifications required for BSc 2020 The basic eligibility a candidate needs to have is 50-60% in Class XII from any recognised board. Age Requirements The age limit to take admission in BSc courses is a minimum of 18 years or above 18 years. Core Subjects required in the Higher Secondary level The students must have core subjects like Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology in their Higher Secondary level. Minimum Percentage a candidate required to score in Class 12 In elite colleges like St. Stephen’s, Loyola College and more, the cutoff is more than 93-95%.

BSc 2020 Admission Process

Nowadays, there are several dual degrees which are offered with BSc courses by many colleges. Many students now opt for degrees like B.Sc+MSc, BSc+MBA, and etc. After successfully completing the BSc course, a candidate can opt for courses like MSc and MBA in various specialisations. While the BSc admission process usually takes place on the basis of merit. Some colleges take admission through entrance exams like IAT IISER, OUAT, NEST and several others.

Merit-based: On the basis of Merit, top colleges like Miranda House, Hindu College, etc allow students to take admission. The merit is based on Class XII marks obtained by a student, as well as on the basis of their own cut-off lists.

Entrance-based: Some universities like take the other route and have created their own entrance examinations, to make sure that only serious and deserving candidates pursue the BSc course with them. The Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology etc. takes admission through entrance exams. The received applications are shortlisted by the University and students who are eligible will be called for an entrance test and also a personal interview.

Basic steps for BSc 2020 Admissions

Students need to signup on the university’s official website and get themselves registered. After logging in, students should through all the instructions and follow the steps accordingly. Next step is to fill up the application form available on the website. Students will also have to register for the entrance exams if there is any. Next step is to upload the list of required documents into the portal. Once the form is fully filled, students should submit your form and pay the application fees. Then begins the wait for the college to update the candidate regarding the admission.

