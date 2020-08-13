CDS Eligibility Criteria: See Educational Qualification And Age Limit Requirements

The Union Public Service Commission of India has finally declared the CDS Eligibility criteria for the upcoming exam. It is a well-known fact that the UPSC conducts the Combined Defence Services Exam twice every year. These exams are called CDS(I) and (II).

According to UPSC’s official website, the CDS II Examination will be conducted on November 8, 2020. The exam notification was released by UPSC on August 5 and August 25 is the last date of application. The minimum requirement for every aspiring candidate of CDS Exam 2020 is to a Bachelors Degree. For the CDS II Exam of 2020, the UPSC has announced 418 vacancies. Both male and female candidates who are eligible can apply for the exam. Candidates who are preparing for CDS(II) 2020, should check out these CDS Eligibility Criteria.

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2020: Basic CDS Exam Eligibility requirements

Candidates who are born in India or have staled in India permanently candidates can apply for the CDS Exam 2020.

The candidate should either already be a graduate for a must at least be appearing for the final year/semester.

According to UPSC, the minimum age limit is 19 to apply for CDS 2020.

Candidates who have a B.Tech degree candidates can apply for Indian Naval Academy, Indian Military Academy and Airforce Academy.

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2020: Nationality

A Citizen of India,

A subject of Bhutan,

A subject of Nepal,

A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India,

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2020: Age Limit & Marital Status of the Candidates

Male Candidates can appear for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. While Female Candidates can apply for Officers’ Training Academy.

For IMA candidates must be 19-24 years of age.

For INA candidates must be 19-22 years of age.

For AFA, candidates between 19-23 years can apply.

For Officer’s Training Academy both male and female candidates must be between 19-25 years of age.

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2020: Educational Qualification