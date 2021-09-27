HESCOM Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 200 Apprentice Positions, Check Details

Quick links:
HESCOM Recruitment 2021: Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited has opened a recruitment drive. HESCOM 2021 notification that has been released is for the position of Apprentice. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for HESCOM by October 20, 2021. The recruitment drive aims to hire 200 candidates. Eligible and interested candidates can see important details on official websites.
Candidates should have secured minimum passing marks and obtained a degree in Engineering, B.E or Diploma in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The vacancies are open for B.E graduates in Electrical and Electronics Engineering as well as Diploma holders in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Candidates should note that the position is open only for residents of Karnataka. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying for the post.
Candidates must know how to read and write in the Kannada language. The selection will be done on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the online exam. Apprenticeship training would be held for the duration of one year. The document verification process would be done by HESCOM between November 9 to 12, 2021.