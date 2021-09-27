HESCOM Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 200 Apprentice Positions, Check Details

HESCOM Recruitment 2021: Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited has opened a recruitment drive. HESCOM 2021 notification that has been released is for the position of Apprentice. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for HESCOM by October 20, 2021. The recruitment drive aims to hire 200 candidates. Eligible and interested candidates can see important details on official websites.

Websites to check

hescom.co.in mhrdnats.gov.in.

Candidates should have secured minimum passing marks and obtained a degree in Engineering, B.E or Diploma in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The vacancies are open for B.E graduates in Electrical and Electronics Engineering as well as Diploma holders in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Candidates should note that the position is open only for residents of Karnataka. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying for the post.

HESCOM Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online Application has been started on September 27, 2021

Last date to enroll in NATS portal to apply for HESCOM Recruitment 2021 is October 17, 2021

The last date to apply for HESCOM Recruitment 2021 is October 20, 2021

Shortlist candidates will be announced on October 22, 2021

HESCOM Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website-mhrdnats.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the option that says "Enroll."

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to fill application form

The unique ID will be created after filling the application form

Candidates will then have for 24 hours for the enrolment verification

Candidates will then have to login and upload their load their CV and choose the establishment type as "Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited."

Candidates are then advised to keep a copy of the application form for future use

Candidates must know how to read and write in the Kannada language. The selection will be done on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the online exam. Apprenticeship training would be held for the duration of one year. The document verification process would be done by HESCOM between November 9 to 12, 2021.