Uttar Pradesh: Higher Education Exams To Be Conducted As Per Schedule Between March 16-22

Amid the increasing cases of Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, the government on Sunday informed that Higher Education Examinations will take place as per schedule. All the exams planned between March 16 to March 22 will be conducted as per the exam time-table, however, if no exams are scheduled between the above-mentioned dates than that particular institute will remain closed. Schools in the state are closed down till March 31 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

"Any exams in the higher education institutions which are fixed between March 16 to March 22 will take place as per schedule," said Monika Garg, principal secretary of Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department. The statement from Garg came after schools of the state were closed down.

Positive cases in UP

So far Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of twelve positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Out of these 12 people, seven are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, one from Noida and two from Lucknow, informed the Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh.

The spread of COVID-19 in the country

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 107 including the foreign nationals, as per the latest information by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the wake of spurt in cases of Coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

As per the World Health Organisation, as of 14th March, at least 5393 people have died and 142, 539 people have tested positive for the virus globally. The WHO has declared COVID-19 a pandemic and Europe as its new epicenter with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

