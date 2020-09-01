Higher Education Secy Delighted Over 'smooth Conduct' Of JEE, Thanks NTA & State Govts

With the first leg of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exams ending on Monday, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare expressed delight over the smooth conduct of the exam amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Education Ministry had received staunch criticism for its decision to conduct the competitive exam amid the pandemic, however, students appeared for the enterance exam on Monday. Khare also thanked the state governments and officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for ensuring 'smooth conduct'.

"JEE Exam was conducted smoothly all over the country. I would like to thank all the state governments and officials of the National Testing Agency for the smooth conduct of the examination," the Higher Education Secretary said.

READ | JEE Main 2020: Students Say COVID-19 Safety Protocols Maintained At Exam Centres

On August 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal extended good wishes to the students appearing for the examination. The number of students allowed in one exam hall has been reduced to 12 from 24 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Candidates were allowed to carry only transparent water bottles, admit card, original identity card, two passport size photographs, and hand sanitizers inside the examinations centres.

READ | Pulwama Terror Attack Accused JeM Operative Files Bail Plea To Appear For NEET Exam

Concerns over exams

JEE Main is scheduled to be held between September 1 to September 6 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 is scheduled for September 13 as students despite the staunch Opposition against conducting the exams amid the pandemic. The ongoing health crisis across the country has led to travel constraints, exacerbated by floods in several states including Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. However, state governments have tried to ensure smooth travel of students to their respective exam centres. In Maharashtra, the state government has allowed students to use the Mumbai Locals to reach centres with the Central and Western Railway plying 46 extra trains for the same.

READ | JEE Main 2020 Begins Across India With COVID-19 Measures At Exam Centres

A petition was filed in Supreme Court seeking postponement of the September NEET and JEE Main exams and urged to conduct it at a later date when the COVID pandemic issues subside in the country. The apex court dismissed the plea as Justice Arun Kumar Mishra observed that students cannot waste an entire year and the court cannot jeopardise their career.