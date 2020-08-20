HPBOSE Revaluation Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Revaluation Result Out Now

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or the HPBOSE has declared the results of revaluation and rechecking for class 12 on the official website of the board, i.e hpbose.org. The students who had applied for rechecking for the results declared early in June can log in to the official website.

The results are available for two subjects, including compartment and improvement and other papers which could be submitted by the candidates for revaluation. The HP Board has also provided two telephone numbers in case the students have any queries. The phone numbers are- 01892-242158 and 01892-242122.

How to check 12th Rechecking Result 2020

Copy the link https://hpbose.org/ and paste on the search bar for HPBOSE rechecking result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the HPBOSE 12th revaluation and rechecking result 2020 homepage. You will see, ‘Class 12th Rechecking result 2020’ tab on the homepage. Click on it and you will be redirected to the credentials page. Enter the admit card number or roll number to access the HPBOSE rechecking result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the rechecked HPBOSE 12th result 2020 Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use

The HPBOSE declared the result for class 12th on June 18, 2020. According to reports, 86,663 students had appeared for the exams this year. Among them, 76.07 per cent of students cleared the exams with flying colours. On the other hand, 11017 students failed the pass the HPBOSE 12th exams this year.

According to reports, Prakash Kumar emerged as the topper in the science stream. He fetched 99.40 per cent in HPBOSE result. Meanwhile, Shruti Kashyap scored 98.20 per cent with the highest marks in Arts. On the other side, Meghna Gupta topped the commerce stream with 97.6 per cent in HPBOSE 12th result.

(Image: PTI)

