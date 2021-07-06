Himachal Pradesh Class X Results: HPBOSE Promotes All Students, Here's How To See Result

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Class X results have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Examinations (HPBOSE). The passing percentage has been recorded 99.7% which is higher than previous years. The result can be checked at the official website hpbose.org.

This year HP state board decided to cancel the board exams due to COVID situation in the country. A total of 1,16,954 students were enrolled for the class 10th board exams this year. All students have been evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. This year, Board also promoted all students to 11th standard. Students who are not satisfied with the results will be allowed to sit in special exams. Special exams will be conducted once the COVID situation normalizes in India.

HP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit the official site of the Board, hpbose.org.

Click on the Results tab that is being displayed on the home screen.

A redirected page will be opened

OR click on the direct link to view results

Enter your login credentials and click on submit

Post submitting, HPBOSE class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check details, download and take a printout for future reference

HPBOSE class 10th: Passing criteria

Passing criteria for HPBOSE remains the same every year, students are required to secure a minimum of 35% marks in all subjects in order to be promoted. As this year's internal marks will be considered, it is being predicted that the board would promote all students. Over 1.14 lakh students had registered this year for Class 10. Last year, the overall pass percentage of HPBOSE class 10 result was 68.11%. In the exam conducted in March last year, girls outperformed the boys.

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board in the month of May released the alternative assessment scheme for the evaluation of class 10 students. Like CBSE's evaluation criteria, HPBOSE also decided to follow a similar pattern to assess the class 10 results 2021. As per the scheme, class 10 students had to be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board exam, and internal assessment exams held during the academic year.