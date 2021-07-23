Himachal Pradesh Govt Allows Schools To Reopen From August 2 As COVID Cases Decline

As the COVID-19 cases declined, the Himachal Pradesh government announced on Friday that schools can be reopened from August 2 by strictly following COVID-19 protocols. Students of classes 10, 11, and 12 are allowed to attend the schools, while students of classes 5 and 8 can visit for clearing doubts. The decision was taken in a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday. Presentations were also given before the Cabinet on the Covid-19 situation in the state and preparedness to tackle possible third waves.

Himachal Pradesh Govt permits to reopen schools including residential/partially residential schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from August 2, adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour



Educational Relaxations and restrictions announced by Himachal Government

Apart from school students, research scholars would be allowed to attend the university as per the dates notified by the respective universities.

Offline coaching and training institutions would be allowed to function from July 26, as per SOPs released by the state government.

In training institutions, only vaccinated people would be allowed. However, non-vaccinated need to submit negative RT-PCR report, not earlier than 72 hours at the time of reporting.

All the students and staff members of any school/institution need to strictly follow the COVID appropriate behavior.

If anyone violates the measures, legal actions will be taken against that person under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions.

The Cabinet also gave permission to fill 100 posts of junior office assistant (IT) in the HP Secretariat through direct recruitment.

Current COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh

A total number of 2,04,800 people are so far affected in Himachal Pradesh by Covid-19. Out of this, a total of 2,00,352 people have recovered. Unfortunately, 3493 patients have died due to coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 935 patients are still fighting against COVID-19 in hospitals. This data is verified by the official website of the COVID-19 cases tracker in India.

Center cautioned States on the third wave

Last month, the Centre asked states and Union territories to step up vaccination and open up activities in a "carefully calibrated" manner, as it expressed concern about crowding in markets and other places following the easing of curbs and an expert warned that the third wave can hit India in six to eight weeks if COVID-appropriate behavior is not followed.

States and UTs have also been urged to ensure the "extremely important" five-fold strategy of COVID-appropriate behavior, test-track-treat, and vaccination is followed to prevent a relapse. India was hit by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a large number of lives and forcing almost all states and UTs to imposed lockdown or other curbs.

