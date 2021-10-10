Himachal Pradesh: HPPSC Announces Interview Dates For Various Posts; Check Details Here

HPPSC Interview dates announced: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, also known as HPPSC, has declared the final dates for the interview procedure for recruitment to various posts. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website. The interview will commence on October 27 and will end on October 29 for Veterinary Officer, Drug Inspector, Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) & Medical Physicist.

Those candidates who have qualified for the Objective Type Screening Test for the above-mentioned position can download the admit card from the Commission's official portal shortly. However, the selection committee will also inform the candidates via email and phone calls. Candidates can check the schedule and more details regarding the HPPSC interview dates by clicking on the direct link given here - HPPSC interview dates (CLICK HERE)

HPPSC: Official Notice on interview dates

According to an official notice issued by the Commission, "The Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates who have been declared qualified in the Objective Type Screening Test for the above-mentioned post (s) will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with "Instructions to candidates for the Personality Test" shortly. Besides, all admitted/qualified candidates will be informed through SMS/e-mail on their respective mobile number (s) and email ID (s) provided by them in their respective online recruitment applications, "it added.

HPPSC: Here's how to download HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021

STEP 1: To Download HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021, visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.

STEP 2: Under the "WHAT'S NEW" section, click on the link "Press Note-Regarding Personality Test for the Posts of Veterinary Officer, Drug Inspector, Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) & Medical Physicist".

STEP 3: Automatically, a new window will open where candidates will get the PDF link of the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021.

STEP 4: Save and download it.

Image: Shutterstock