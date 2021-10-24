Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Secretary Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

HP Panchayat Secretary Exam: Himachal Pradesh University hs released the admit card for Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Secretary Exam 2021. All those candidates who registered themselves to take the exam and were waiting gr hal tickets to be released can check it now. the ha;; tickets have been uploaded on the official website that is recruitment.hpushimla.in. Candidates must know that he exam will be conducted in offline mode at various centres. Through this exam, Himachal Pradesh University will be recruiting 239 candidates. The details and steps to check admit card as well as exam centres have been attached below.

HP Panchayat Secretary Exam 2021: Steps to look for exam centre

Registered candidates should visit the Himachal Pradesh University’s website, that is recruitment.hpushimla.in

On thehomepage, click on the link which reads ‘click here for Find your Exam Centre’

After being redirected to another page, enter the roll number/registration number and then click on ‘Search’.

Here is the direct link by clicking on which candidates can find their HP Panchayat Secretary Exam 2021 examination centre

Steps to download HP Panchayat Secretary hall ticket 2021

Candidates who will be taking the exam should visit the Himachal Pradesh University’s website, recruitment.hpushimla.in .

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘APPLY FOR PANCHAYAT SECRETARY’

Candidates will then have to fill in username and password and click on login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates must not forget to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam centre

Here is the direct link to download HP Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2021

