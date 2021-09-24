Himachal Pradesh Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From Monday

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, an official said in Shimla on Friday.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, he added.

Online studies and examination for Classes up to 8 will continue, he added.

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020.

As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

