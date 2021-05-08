Last Updated:

Hindustani Bhau Detained By Police For Protesting To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams

Hindustani Bhau has been detained by Shivaji Park police for protesting against holding class 12 exams. He was seen demanding to cancel all exams due to COVID.

Written By
Nandini Verma
hindustani bhau

Hindustani Bhau


A former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Pathak, popularly known as 'Hindustani Bhau' was detained by Shivaji Park Police, Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. He was seen protesting against holding the class 12 board exams. He was detained for allegedly violating the lockdown rules that prohibit the movement of anyone in public unless it is an emergency reason. 

Hindustani Bhau detained 

Students of class 12 from various boards have been demanding to cancel the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hindustani Bhau was seen demanding to cancel the board exams and waive off the school fees. "I want to say that lakhs of people are dying due to Coronavirus. The lives of lakhs of students should not be put at risk during the pandemic. Government should either cancel the exams or postpone it until the pandemic is over," he said to the media persons who reached the spot. 

He had posted on his Twitter account on Friday that he will stage a protest all by himself at Shivaji Park on Saturday noon to protest demanding to cancel all exams for students. To ensure he is not stopped by the police during the lockdown, he was seen using an ambulance to reach the Park. As soon as the police were informed that he has reached the Park to protest, they went and detained him at around 12:30 pm. 

First Published:
