HMAT 2021 Registration Date Announced: Registration Process To Begin From June 23

The online registration process for the Head Masters Aptitude Test 2021 is set to begin on June 23. Candidates who are interested in applying for HMAT 2021 registration can do so once the application process opens up on June 23. While the application opening date has been released, the HMAT 2021 date for the exam has not been released yet. Read on to know more about the HMAT 2021 registration.

HMAT 2021 Registration Date Released

A notification was released by the HMAT Board on Tuesday, that said that the pre-examination process will be completed by July 17, and dates for the exam would be released thereafter. As per the notification, the exam will be held in two parts and all questions will be mandatory. Take a look at the official text from the notification.

The HMAT exam is being conducted to determine the eligible candidates for or the posts of principals in grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary schools. It has also been announced that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode, and not online. The exam will have an MCQ question type pattern. The first part of the exam and the second part of the exam will both have 100 questions each. Answering all questions is compulsory. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The duration of the exams will be 3 hours. It should be noted that there are certain eligibility criteria that candidates need to fulfil before they will be allowed to appear for the exam. The candidates applying for the MHAT 2021 exam must have 10 years of teaching experience in a government recognised high school. Stay tuned for more updates on HMAT 2021 news and other education updates.

