HMT Recruitment 2021: HMT Invites Applications For Company Trainee Posts

HMT Recruitment 2021: HMT Machine Tools Limited has invited applications for the Company Trainee post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on the website, before April 10. The applications for the HMT Recruitment 2021 are available on hmtindia.com. Find out more about the recruitment drive.

HMT recruitment details

According to the HMT notification, there are a total of 07 posts for the post of Company Trainee-Diploma. There are another 14 posts for Company Trainee (NCT/ITI+NAC). Here are the eligibility criteria for the posts.

Company Trainee-Diploma: 07 Posts

Company Trainee-(NCT/ITI+NAC): 14 posts

Eligibility for HMT Recruitment

Company Trainee-Diploma: 03 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics and Computer Engineering from any recognized institute Board/University. Age Limit: 33 years as of 01 March 2021.

Company Trainee-(NCVT/ITI+NAC): NCVT/ITI+NAC from any recognized institute/board. Candidates should have an experience in Machine Tools industry. Candidate with work experience or those who have undergone training at HMT Machine Tools Ltd. will be given preference. Should be well conversant in Multi-Skill Operations/Trade relevant to Machine Tool Industry. Age Limit: 33 years as of 01 March 2021.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for HMT Machine Tools Limited. The notification states that the application in the prescribed format duly filled, enclosing therewith DD and a set of self-attested photocopies of the relevant certificates in proof of qualification, age, category, experience etc. Candidates must affix a passport size photograph at the space provided should be sent in sealed cover superscribed. The application has to be sent through Ordinary Post/Speed Post/Registered Post/Courier only.

More about HMT India

HMT Limited is a state-owned holding company. According to its official website, the company operates under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in India. The company's fully owned subsidiaries include HMT Machine Tools Limited and HMT International Limited. Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) was incorporated in 1953 by the Government of India as a machine tool manufacturing company and has diversified into watches, tractors, printing machinery, metal forming presses and die casting over the years. The company took over Praga Tools Limited (located in Secunderabad) as one of its subsidiaries in 1988. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru.