HOS 12th Result 2020: BSEH Has Declared HOS Result For Class 12th On Bseh.org.in

The Haryana Open School Class 12 result has been announced. The HoS 12th Result is now available on the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) official website bseh.org.in. The HoS 12th Result was announced on July 23, 2020, by the board. Students in the Northern-western State of Haryana who had appeared for the Class 12 open school exams can now access and download their exam results on the board's official website. Read on to know how to access the HBSE HoS 12th result 2020.

HBSE HoS 12th result 2020: How to download the HoS 12th Result?

Head on to the official website of BSEH or click on the link provided here bseh.org.in. Five green boxes will appear in front of the student, once they head to the website. The student needs to click on the fifth box which says HoS 12th Result. After clicking on the green box, the student will be led to a page, which will ask them to put their Roll Number, Mothers name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth. In addition to this, a captcha will be provided to the students. After filling all the details correctly and completing the captcha, the student must click on the Search Result option at the bottom right of the page. Finally, the student's HoS 12th result will appear on the screen. Students can view the result and also download it. The soft copy can be useful for further reference of the students. Students can also take a print and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Source: bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education also announced their Class 12 Results on July 21, 2020, just two days before Haryana Open School Class 12 Results were announced. According to the reports of a well-known news portal, a girl by the name of Manisha has topped the HBSE Class 12th board results which were announced on July 21. Manisha has reportedly scored 499 out of 500 in the Arts stream.

According to the reports of a well-known news portal, another girl student named Bhavna Yadav has secured the first rank in the Science stream by scoring 496 out of 500. Girls have clearly outranked boys in the HBSE Class 12 results of July 21 as another girl student named Pushpa has bagged the top rank in the Commerce stream by scoring 498 out of 500. Details about top rankers in HoS 12th results are yet to known as the result was announced just this afternoon.

