How Many Times Can You Take The LSAT? Details About LSAT Maximum Attempts

The Law School Admission Test, LSAT is integral for the law school admission in the United States, Canada and several other countries. The test is held to test the necessary skills in the first year of law school. Given the continuing uncertainty and disruption of the COVID-19 emergency in many regions, LSAC will be conducting the April 2021 LSAT via the online, remotely proctored LSAT-Flex. It will give candidates the opportunity to earn an LSAT score and continue their law school journeys despite COVID-19 restrictions on travel or public gatherings. Several students have been curious about the LSAT maximum attempts and have been wondering how many times can you take the LSAT exam. Ahead of the LSAT 2021, here is a look at how many times can you take the LSAT exam according to the official website of the Law School Admission Council.

How many times can you take the LSAT?

Starting with the September 2019 LSAT administration, the candidates will be permitted to take the LSAT exam three times in a single year. The testing year goes from June 1 to May 31. The test can also be given five times within the current and five past testing years. The LSAT maximum attempts can be done for 7 times in a lifetime. The official website has also mentioned a special note for LSAT 2021 attempts.

It reads as, “With the introduction of the LSAT-Flex to provide a safe and effective mechanism for candidates to earn scores during the COVID-19 emergency, LSAC made the decision that the May, June, July, and August 2020 LSAT-Flex tests do not count toward these limits. However, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we are announcing a new policy: should the LSAT-Flex be administered AFTER August 2020, LSAT-Flex tests after the August 2020 administration will count toward LSAT testing limits.”

The Law School Admission Council has also mentioned that the policy is forward-looking and not retroactive. The tests which are taken before September 2019 will not count against these numerical limits. In addition to this, the candidates who have scored a perfect score of 180 within the current and five past testing years will not be permitted to take the test again. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Law School Admission Council to know details about LSAT registration and LSAT deadline.

