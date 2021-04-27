How To Apply For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021? Direct Link And Steps To Apply For 5000 Posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has started the online application process for the SBI Clerk and Junior Associates (JA) Recruitment 2021. There are a total of 5000 vacancies. The SBI Clerk application link has been activated today, April 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. Here in this article, we will guide you on how to apply for SBI clerk recruitment 2021.

The application process is fully online. Candidates will have to visit the official website of SBI- www.sbi.co.in/careers. Alternatively, they click on the direct link given below and follow the steps given here.

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website- www.sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Latest Announcements' tab

A drop-down menu will appear on the screen

Click on the first dot that contains the links for SBI Clerk, JA Recruitment 2021

Click on the Advertisement link to read the SBI Clerk 2021 notification

After you have read the advertisement, go back to the homepage

Click on the first dot and then click on the link that reads 'Apply online

You will be redirected to a new page

Register yourself by clicking on the 'New registrations' tab

Fill in the required information and submit

Your registration number and password will be sent on your registered mobile number as SMS and on the registered email ID.

Now go to the apply online page again

Key in your registration ID and password to log in

An application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the SBI Clerk 2021 application form

Pay the application fee online and submit your form.

Who can apply for SBI Clerk 2021 Recruitment

Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for SBI clerk, junior associates recruitment. Candidates should also be aged between 20 and 28 years. The cutoff date for the upper age limit is April 1, 2021. Candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1993, and not later than April 1, 2001 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit relaxation has been provided to the reserved category candidates.

Click here for SBI Clerk 2021 notification