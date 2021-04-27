Last Updated:

How To Apply For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021? Direct Link And Steps To Apply For 5000 Posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: See direct link and step-by-step guide on how to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 online @ sbi.co.in. Detailed notification here

Written By
Nandini Verma
how to apply for sbi clerk recruitment 2021

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment (Image: Shutterstock)


SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has started the online application process for the SBI Clerk and Junior Associates (JA) Recruitment 2021. There are a total of 5000 vacancies. The SBI Clerk application link has been activated today, April 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. Here in this article, we will guide you on how to apply for SBI clerk recruitment 2021.

The application process is fully online. Candidates will have to visit the official website of SBI- www.sbi.co.in/careers. Alternatively, they click on the direct link given below and follow the steps given here. 

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021

  • Visit the official website- www.sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Latest Announcements' tab
  • A drop-down menu will appear on the screen
  • Click on the first dot that contains the links for SBI Clerk, JA Recruitment 2021
  • Click on the Advertisement link to read the SBI Clerk 2021 notification
  • After you have read the advertisement, go back to the homepage 
  • Click on the first dot and then click on the link that reads 'Apply online
  • You will be redirected to a new page
  • Register yourself by clicking on the 'New registrations' tab
  • Fill in the required information and submit
  • Your registration number and password will be sent on your registered mobile number as SMS and on the registered email ID. 
  • Now go to the apply online page again 
  • Key in your registration ID and password to log in 
  • An application form will appear on the screen
  • Fill in the SBI Clerk 2021 application form 
  • Pay the application fee online and submit your form.

Direct link to apply online for SBI Clerk 2021 recruitment

Who can apply for SBI Clerk 2021 Recruitment 

Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for SBI clerk, junior associates recruitment. Candidates should also be aged between 20 and 28 years. The cutoff date for the upper age limit is April 1, 2021. Candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1993, and not later than April 1, 2001 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit relaxation has been provided to the reserved category candidates. 

Click here for SBI Clerk 2021 notification

READ | SBI Clerk 2021 Recruitment: Application process for 5000 vacancies for Clerk, JA begins
READ | Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 likely to begin today; Last date to apply being May 05
READ | Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 80 paramedical staff posts for COVID duty
READ | IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2021: Apply for 133 non-teaching posts, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND