How To Apply For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021? Direct Link And Steps To Apply For 5000 Posts

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment (Image: Shutterstock)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has started the online application process for the SBI Clerk and Junior Associates (JA) Recruitment 2021. There are a total of 5000 vacancies. The SBI Clerk application link has been activated today, April 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. Here in this article, we will guide you on how to apply for SBI clerk recruitment 2021.
The application process is fully online. Candidates will have to visit the official website of SBI- www.sbi.co.in/careers. Alternatively, they click on the direct link given below and follow the steps given here.
Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for SBI clerk, junior associates recruitment. Candidates should also be aged between 20 and 28 years. The cutoff date for the upper age limit is April 1, 2021. Candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1993, and not later than April 1, 2001 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit relaxation has been provided to the reserved category candidates.