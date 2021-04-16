How To Apply For SBI Youth For India Fellowship 2021? Know All Details

The SBI has a CSR initiative called 'SBI Youth for India Fellowship', where they invite the youth to take part in Indian rural developmental activities and provide a platform for hands-on learning. The SBI Youth for India Fellowship was originally started in 2011, with only 27 fellows. Today, after more than a decade the Youth for India fellowship has become popular and more than 350 people have contributed to different rural upliftment programs. Read on to know more details about Youth for India and how to apply for SBI Youth for India Fellowship.

SBI Youth for India Fellowship

The SBI Youth for India Fellowship is a unique, Indian rural development programme managed by the SBI foundation. They often partner up with international organisations and NGOs to implement and introduce new rural development programmes. Through the SBI YFI fellowship, young Indians who wish to work in rural empowerment can get hands of experience through the fellowship.

The SBI fellowship has also become a coveted achievement that opens many networking avenues for the participants and works as a badge of honour in their CVs. As per the SBI YFI website, the programme has helped bring about positive change in rural areas in different sectors such as health, environmental protection, women empowerment, and social entrepreneurship in more than 35 villages and 12 states. You can find more details about SBI Youth for India Fellowship programme on their official website - youthforindia.org/.

How to Apply for SBI Youth for India Fellowship?

Any Indian citizen living in India or abroad from the age of 21 to 32 years can apply for the SBI Youth for India fellowship. One major requirement for the programme is having a compulsory Bachelor's degree. As per a report by YourStory, candidates who apply to the SBI Youth for India Fellowship programme go through a three-step selection process. The first step is a preliminary screening based on a few basic details that are to be filled out in the Youth for India Application form such as educational background, biodata etc.

The next process is an online assessment test, where the shortlisted candidates have to write in-depth responses to the questions given and give the selection team a good idea about their opinions on different matters. Finally, the students who are selected in the online assessment are invited to interact with the selection team. Here is the direct link to apply for SBI Youth for India application.

Image Source: Youth for India Website