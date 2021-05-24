How To Check PSEB Class 5 Result 2021? Results To Be Declared @pseb.ac.in At 2:30 Pm

Punjab School Education Board is set to declare the PSEB Class 5 result 2021 today at 2:30 pm. Class 5 students must be ready with their login credentials to access their scoresheet on the official website of PSEB, of which a direct link is provided below. However, the original documents including the passing certificate and mark sheets of the PSEB Class 5 result 2021 will be issued by the board at a later date.

How to check PSEB Class 5 result 2021?

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board - pseb.ac.in

A link for "PSEB Result 2021 for Class 5” will be activated on the homepage at the designated timing.

To access the result, the student must first successfully login into the portal by entering their Roll number and other requisite details.

The PSEB result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Please note that the student is required to download and procure a hard copy of the result for future reference.

To pass Class 5, a student is required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in individual subjects as well as in the combined score. Furthermore, for individual subjects, a student will need to score a minimum of 20 per cent for theory papers and 33 per cent overall. This year, the PSEB class 5 result 2021 has been declared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). It must be noted that students will not be awarded marks this year. They will be assigned grades for this result instead.

In March 2021, the PSEB had conducted Class 5 exams for four subjects, namely Hindi, English, Math and Punjab Environment Education. Exam conduction of other subjects wasn't possible due to COVID-19 and hence, their results will be determined through the individual subjects' internal assessment. Earlier this month, the board had declared the results for class 8 and class 10. Reportedly, the overall pass percentage of the Punjab Board Matriculation exam is 99.93 per cent. Whereas the pass percentage of the Class 8 exam is 99.87 per cent. Students are requested to regularly visit the official website of the Board for more PSEB news.

