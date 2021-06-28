How To Check TS Inter Results 2021 After It Is Declared, See When And Where To Check

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, or TS BIE, will declare TS Inter results 2021 this week. Students were expecting to get their results on June 28, 2021, and therefore have been searching, "how to check TS Inter results 2021". Even though the results have not been declared yet, candidates who enrolled for the exam will have to go to the official Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021 websites after the results are announced in order to check their TSBIE result.

How to check TS inter results 2021

A candidate can check their results on various official websites of Telangana TSBIE to check TS Inter results.

Find a link on the homepage that says TS 2nd year results or TS intermediate results 2021.

On your screen, a login page will display.

Fill in your roll number and other login information, then click "Submit."

On the screen, you will see your TS Inter Results 2021.

Take a printout of it after downloading it for future reference.

The Telangana TSBIE result can be checked on various official websites. The following is a list of websites that candidates can visit to check their Telangana TSBIE results. Read on to know how to check TS inter results 2021.

Manabadi Intermediate Results 2021: List of Websites to check results

Telangana TSBIE was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19

Due to the Second Wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Telangana government was unable to hold the TS Inter examinations this year. Around 4.73 lakh students enrolled for the test this year. The exam, however, had to be cancelled. Students' first-year intermediate scores will be used to determine the Telangana Intermediate results 2021. According to a report by MoHFW, the total COVID positive cases in India are 3,02,79,331 and the total number of active cases in India is 5,72,994. Total recovered cases in India is 2,93,09,607. This report was updated on: 28/06/2021 at 12:00 PM.

Telangana TSBIE

As mentioned on the official website of Telangana TSBIE, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education was formed to govern and monitor the state's intermediate education system, as well as to designate courses of study and other things related to them.

