How To Read SSAT Scores? Read SSAT 2021 Scores For Middle, Upper & Elementary Report

The SSAT is a standardized test that focuses on verbal, math, and reading skills of students. The test helps the students to get enrolled in the private school of their choice. However when it comes to reading the SSAT score reports, many might get confused. Read on to know more about how to read SSAT scores, the SSAT test dates, and the SSAT score range. Below are the steps that will help to read SSAT scores of middle level, upper level, or elementary level SSAT 2021 scores. In the U.S. and Canada, students can take their test in three ways. The tests could be taken at an elementary level, middle level as well as upper level. Here are the 3 ways the test is administered:

Computer-Based SSAT at Home (U.S. and Canada Only)

Computer-Based testing at a Prometric Test Center

Paper-Based testing with Flex dates

How to read SSAT scores?

For students who are in Grade 5-7, they need to appear for the middle-level SSAT. While the upper-level SSAT is for students from grade 8-11. The SSAT scores are broken by sectional scores for verbal, quantitative/math, reading and a total score is also reported.

For middle-level SSAT, the lowest number on the scale is 440 while the highest is 710 for each section. The total scores could be in the range of as low as 1320 and as high as 2130, while the midpoint is 1725.

For upper-level SSAT, the lowest number on the scale is 500, while the highest being 800. The total scores could be in the range of as low as 1500 and as high as 2400, while the midpoint is 1950.

Scaled Score Range refers to the possibility of score differences in case the SSATs are repeated in a short time.

refers to the possibility of score differences in case the SSATs are repeated in a short time. SSAT Reference Information - The SSAT percentile that ranges from 1 to 99 compares the performance of the SSAT exam score of other students from the same grade in the U.S. and Canada in the last 3 years. For students who have attempted for multiple times, only their 1st set of scores are included in their percentile calculation.

- The SSAT percentile that ranges from 1 to 99 compares the performance of the SSAT exam score of other students from the same grade in the U.S. and Canada in the last 3 years. For students who have attempted for multiple times, only their 1st set of scores are included in their percentile calculation. Test Question Breakdown - It gives the number of questions that the students had appeared, the wrong answers, the unanswered questions.

How to read the Elementary Level SSAT Score report (data from SSAT site)

Number of Items: The number of items in the content sections and subsections.

Number Correct: The number of correct answers to the content sections and subsections.

Percent Correct: The percentage of correct answers for the content sections and subsections.

Scaled Score: Each section’s scaled score has a range of values from 300 to 600.

Scaled Score Percentile Rank: Ranges from 1 to 99. It compares performance to other students taking Elementary SSATs.

Total Scaled Score: The sum of the scaled scores for the quantitative, verbal, and reading sections.

SSAT test dates

There are different types of ways that one can appear for their SSAT tests.

