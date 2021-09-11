HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For 1334 Posts - Check Details

Himachal Pradesh Police has invited applicants to apply for 1334 vacant seats. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of the HP police or citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in. It must be noted that candidates can start applying for the posts from October 1, 2021.

Only those candidates whose age is between 18 and 25 can apply for this vacancy, while there are certain relaxations for candidates belonging to the OBC and SC/ST categories. Candidates should be aware that in order to apply for a position in the HP police force, they must have a pass certificate from Class 12 or any equivalent examination from a recognized board. All the information related to recruitment is available on this website.

HP police constable recruitment 2021

The application procedure for Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021 will begin on October 01 and the application procedure will end on October 31, 2021. The application portal will open at 8 am, October 1, and once the application form is submitted it will be considered as final. The candidate will also have to pay application fees to complete the procedure. It can be paid via online mode by depositing the application fees to any of the SBI branches.

HP Police constable recruitment 2021 selection procedures

Candidates applying for Himachal Pradesh police recruitment will be required to clear the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test. Male candidates will have a 1500 meter race while female candidates will have an 800-meter race. The candidate will also have a high jump and board jump. After clearing the physical test, the candidate will have to appear for a written test that contains 80 marks, and the duration of the test will be 1 hour. Notably, candidates will be selected based on marks scored in written tests, height, physical test marks, evaluation on examination of certificates.

Documents required Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021

Scanned passport-size photographs

Scanned signature of the candidate

Scanned copy of a Class 10 certificate

Address proof such as an Aadgar card, voter's card, or driving license

Scanned copy of a Class 12 certificate

IMAGE: PTI