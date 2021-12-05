HP Range Forest Officer Main Exam Date Announced; Check Schedule Highlights Here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the exam date for Range Forest Officer (Main) Written Examination-2021. As per the schedule that has been released, the exam will begin on December 22, 2021. Only those candidates who have cleared the preliminary or prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The details can be checked here.

Official notification reads, "Apropos Commission’s Press Note dated 03-11-2021 whereby tentative schedule for the Range Forest Officer (Main) Written Examination-2021 was notified. Now, all the provisionally admitted candidates for the said posts are hereby informed that Range Forest Officer (Main) Written Examination-2021 will be conducted w.e.f. 22-12-2021 onward at Shimla. The subject wise date sheet will be uploaded shortly on the website of the Commission. The e-admit card of the candidates depicting their Names, Roll Number, Centre of Examination and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission and will be available on http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login, shortly. For detail information please visit our website http//www.hp.gov.in/hppsc or contact on telephone No.0177-2624313 and Toll free No.1800- 180-8004."

HP Range Forest Officer main exam: Here's how to download admit card

Candidates should visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, look for Mains admit card link (to be activated only after release of results)

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number and date of birth

The Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are advised to take a printout of hall tickets so as to carry it to the exam centre

Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with the admit card, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. The candidates who will manage to clear the Mains exam will be called for the final or interview round. For being updated about the admit card release date, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.