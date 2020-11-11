HP SET Admit Card Released Today; See Notice For HP State Eligibility Test Centre Change

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has recently released the HP SET admit card. HP SET exam refers to the Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test. The exam is slated to be conducted on November 22. Candidates can now visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in for further details. The exam would be carried out following all the social distancing guidelines. Read on for more details on HP SET admit card 2020 and see the steps to download the same. The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts on November 22. The Paper-I is scheduled for November 22, 2020 (Sunday) between 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM. The second shift that is referred to as Paper-II will then start from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM on the same day.

ALSO READ| Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2020 Releases On biharboardonline.bihar.gov

HP SET admit card 2020

Visit the official website of HP SET 2019 at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the link available for HP SET 2019 admit card.

Enter the username and password and click on the login button.

The HP SET admit card 2019 can be downloaded now. Print it out for the November 22 exam.

Direct link - Click here

ALSO READ| CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card For Preliminary Examination Released, Here Is How To Download

Candidates were also recently notified about the change in their old centres. Some centres were changed due to administrative reasons. the HPPSC has established two new exam centres at District headquarter Shimla. Candidates who were earlier allotted the old exam centre are now advised to download their revised admit card and appear at the new allotted exam centre as mentioned below in the table. Candidates have been additionally informed about the same via an SMS as well as an email. Check the below table which was mentioned in the notice released by the HPPSC board on November 10th as well. The name of the old exam centre has been mentioned and the new allotted centre has been mentioned in the latest circular by the HPPSC.

Image credits: HP SET website

HP SET exam is the state eligibility exam conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Paper 1 consists of 50 general awareness related MCQs while in Paper 2, 100 objective questions are asked according to the subject chosen by the student. The subject chosen in Paper 2 is based on the post-graduation degree of the candidate.

ALSO READ| MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Released On Mahacet.org; Here's How To Download It

ALSO READ| BSEB Postpones Last Date To Download Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021