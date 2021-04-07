HP TET 2021 Exam Date And Registration Announced: Check Full Schedule Here

Earlier this week, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the HP TET 2021 exam date on their official website. Reportedly, the HP TET 2021 exam will be conducted from July 4 to July 18, pertaining to offline mode. The HP TET notification gives insight into the schedule of all the examinations that will be conducted between the above-mentioned dates. Interested and eligible candidates may start applying for HP TET registration from May 24 onwards. Provided below are details regarding HP TET 2021 exam date schedule, HP TET syllabus along with other details regarding the examination.

HP TET 2021

Important Dates

HP TET Notification Release Date: April 5, 2021

Beginning Date of HP TET Registration: May 24, 2021

Last Date for HP TET Registration: June 13, 2021

Last Date for HP TET Registration by paying late fees: June 14-June 18, 2021

HP TET 2021 Exam Date: July 4 to July 18, 2021

HP TET 2021 Exam Date Schedule

The syllabus of HP TET 2021 will be based on the 10+2 curriculum of the state education board. According to last year's syllabus, child psychology and development, mathematics, teaching-learning process, pedagogy, general awareness, current affairs & environmental studies, social studies, English & Hindi literature and grammar, EVS will come under the curriculum.

Paper Date Time JBT TET (D.El.Ed) July 4th, 2021 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Shastri TET July 4th, 2021 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non-Medical) TET July 10, 2021 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher TET July 10, 2021 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Arts) TET July 11, 2021 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) TET July 11, 2021 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET July 18, 2021 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET July 18, 2021 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Please note that the examination will be based on pen and paper i.e offline mode. Furthermore, the question paper will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format and the candidate will avail a total of 2 and a half hours to attempt it. The paper is free of negative marking and contains 150 marks in total. Once the HP TET application form is available on the website, the candidate belonging to the general category will be required to pay Rs.800 whereas the candidate belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PHH has to pay Rs. 500 respectively in order to proceed with the formalities.

