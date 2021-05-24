HP TET 2021: June Application Process Begins Online; See Direct Link To Apply

The Himachal Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has started registration for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in June. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can do so by applying on the official HPBOSE website. Read on to know more details about HP TET 2021 and how to apply for the HP TET June application process.

HP TET 2021 June Application Process Begins

The HPBOSE has started the application process for HP TET 2021 from today, May 24. Candidates who want to apply for the HP TET June Application process can do it on the official website of HPBOSE at - http://www.hpbose.org. The last date to apply for the HP TET without a fine is June 13. From 14 to June 18, a fine of Rs. 300 charged above the application fees like late fees. As for now, the HP TET exam date hasn't been announced. However, the official HPBOSE website mentions that the admit cards for the HP TET 2021 test will be uploaded online for the students 4 days before the start of the exams.

The fees for the general category is Rs. 800, whereas OBC/ST/SC/PHH categories have to pay only Rs. 500 fees. Candidates should make sure to submit their application before June 13 to ensure they don't have to pay extra fees. Read on for the step-by-step process on how to apply for the exam.

How to Apply for HP TET 2021?

Candidates will have to visit the official HPBOSE website at https://www.hpbose.org.

On the front page, candidates can see the option of TET 2021 June. Candidates will have to click on that link.

Alternatively, candidates can use the direct link to the application given here - https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx.

On this page, candidates can see the official guidelines for applying to the TET 2021.

Proceed to fill the application by clicking on register and creating your account. Once the account has been created, candidates can fill the application form.

Make sure all the information in the forms is accurate. Verify all information before submitting.

Upload the scammed image of your photograph within the specified size and make sure it matches the technical criteria of the image, i.e. size between 15kb to 20 kb.

Pay the application fees online using the given payment method.

Submit the final form and save a soft copy on your computer. Keeping a printed hard copy for future reference is also advisable.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK