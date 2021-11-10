HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released At Hpbose.org, Here's How To Download

Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eliglibty Test (HP TET) admit card 2021 has been released on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates who have applied for the HP TET 2021 can now download their admit cards. The HP TET admit cards 2021 is available on the official website- hpbose.org. The exam is scheduled to be held in the month of November.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) will be held on November 13 and 14, 2021. HP TET exam 2021 will be conducted for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. The exam will be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Candidates must wear masks and use hand sanitizers. Candidates must also maintain social distancing. The HP TET admit card has been released for Shastri LET, Language TET, TGT Arts TET, and TGT Non-Medical TET.

HP TET Admit Card 2021 Dates