HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released At Hpbose.org, Here's How To Download

HP TET 2021: HPBOSE has released the HP TET 2021 admit card on the official website- hpbose.org. See full details and steps to download HP TET admit card.

Nandini Verma
HP TET

Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eliglibty Test (HP TET) admit card 2021 has been released on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates who have applied for the HP TET 2021 can now download their admit cards. The HP TET admit cards 2021 is available on the official website- hpbose.org. The exam is scheduled to be held in the  month of November. 

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) will be held on November 13 and 14, 2021. HP TET exam 2021 will be conducted for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. The exam will be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Candidates must wear masks and use hand sanitizers. Candidates must also maintain social distancing.  The HP TET admit card has been released for Shastri LET, Language TET, TGT Arts TET, and TGT Non-Medical TET.

HP TET Admit Card 2021 Dates

  • HP TET Admit Card 2021 released November 9, 2021
  • TGT Arts TET November 13, 2021
  • Shashtri TET November 13, 2021
  • TGT Non-Medical TET November 14, 2021
  • Language Teacher TET November 14, 2021

  • HP TET Admit Card 2021: How to download

  • Candidates must visit the official website of HPBOSE-hpbose.org.
  • Click on the Tab that reads TET November 2021.
  • A new window would open up.
  • Candidates should now click on the notification that says, "Click here to Download Admit Card CET TET ( TGT (Arts), Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), L.T Subjects ) - NOVEMBER 2021."
  • A new window would open on your screen.
  • Candidates will then have to log in using their credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth. 
  • HP TET Admit Card would be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates must download and take its printout.
