HP TET Admit Card 2020 Released: Find Out How To Download The TET Admit Card

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has finally released the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Admit Card for 2020. The HP TET admit card was released for the papers, TGT, JBT, Shastri, Urdu and Punjabi. According to the state board of education’s official website, the HP TET 2020 exams will commence from August 25 and continue till August 28. Read on to find out, “How to download HP TET admit card?”

How to download the HP TET Admit Card?

Candidates who have applied for the HP TET 2020 exam can now head to the education board’s official website hpbose.org. The login option on the board’s website will help the candidate in viewing and downloading the application. The HP TET Admit card is an essential document, thus candidates are advised to keep it safe. Follow the following steps to download the TET admit card.

As mentioned above the candidate needs to visit the official website hpbose.org.

On the website, you will be able to see the HP TET admit card link

Proceed to enter your application number and Date of Birth in (DD-MM-YY) format.

Once you have entered all the details correctly, proceed to click on the submit button

You will be directed to another page and the HP TET admit card will be loaded.

The candidate can now proceed to save their admit card. It is highly advisable to have a printed copy of the TET Admit card in addition to the soft copy.

HP TET exam schedule

According to the HPBOSE official website, the JBT TET exam will be conducted on August 25, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

The Shastri TET exam will be held on August 25, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

The TGT (Non-Medical) TET will be held on August 26, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

The Language Teacher TET will be held on August 26 as well. The duration of the exam will be 2:30 Hours, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

The TGT (Arts) TET will be conducted on Aug.27 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

TGT (Medical) TET will be held on Aug. 27 from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Punjabi TET and Urdu TET will both be conducted on Aug.28. The timing for the former is 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. For the latter, it is 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

