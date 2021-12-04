Last Updated:

HP TET Provisional Answer Key 2021 For November Exam Out; Here's How To Raise Objections

HP TET Provisional answer key 2021 for the November exam has been released on the official website. Candidates can raise objections by December 9, 2021.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
HP TET

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2021. The HP TET answer key has been released on December 4 is for the exams that were conducted last month. It is to be noted that since it is a provisional answer key, candidates will get an option of raising objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections is December 9, 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the official website hpbose.org.  

HP TET Answer Key 2021 has been released for Arts, JBT, LT, TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Punjabi, Shastri, and Urdu exam. The exams were conducted between November 13 and November 28, 2021. After checking the answer key if any candidate wants to raise objections then they will have to email the objection(s) to HPBOSE on hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com. The steps to download the answer key has been attached below.

HP TET November exam: Important Dates

  • The exam was conducted between November 13 and November 28, 2021
  • The provisional answer key has been released on December 4, 2021
  • The deadline to raise objections is December 9, 2021

HP TET Provisional Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check 

  • At first, candidates will have to go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test – hpbose.org.  
  • On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Teacher Eligibility Test November 2021.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where PDF links will be displayed, candidates should click on the relevant link
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen, candidates should go through it
  • Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the key for future reference

It is to be noted that the final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections that will be raised by candidates. The result will then be prepared based on the final answer key. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about the result date.

