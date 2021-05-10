HPBOSE Class 10 Students To Be Promoted On Basis Of Pre-board, Internal Exam Marks

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has released the alternative assessment scheme for the evaluation of class 10 students. HPBOSE has already announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the scheme, class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board exam, and internal assessment exams held during the academic year.

HPBOSE Class 10 assessment criteria released

As per the official statement by HPBOSE, the class 10 final results will be calculated on the basis of students' performances in the exams that were held during the academic year. The Himachal Pradesh Board has, however, not announced the evaluation criteria for the students of the open school, popularly known as HPSOS. As per the original date sheets released by the HPBOSE, the Class 10 regular and SOS exams were scheduled to be held from April 13 to 28 and Class 12 exams between April 13 and May 10.

Himachal Pradesh government had also announced to postpone the class 12 board exams and annual exams of colleges until further notice. The official tweet reads “It was also decided that the 12th standard examination of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and the annual examination of colleges would also remain suspended till further orders.” All educational institutes in the state have also been closed till May 31, 2021. Candidates should keep checking the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org to know about all the latest updates, news and HPBOSE notification.