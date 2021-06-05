HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Cancelled, Assessment Formula To Be Devised As Per CBSE

HPBOSE class 12 board exam 2021: The Himachal Pradesh government has cancelled the HPBOSE class 12 board exams 2021. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the government of India had cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams after which most of the states have followed the decision and cancelled their state board exams considering the safety of students.

HPBOSE Class 12 assessment scheme

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet decided that the HPBOSE will devise a formula for calculating the awards of the students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and declare the final results accordingly. Moreover, in case, some students are not satisfied with the results arrived so, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted, once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination.

Corona Curfew in Himachal Pradesh extended till June 14

The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the chief minister to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to extend the Corona Curfew till June 14, 2021, morning 6 am. The Cabinet decided that all the restrictions under imposition would continue till June 14.

"The meeting of State Cabinet held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister reviewed Covid-19 situation in the State. Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cabinet decided that all the restrictions under imposition would continue till 14th June 2021 morning 6 AM. The Cabinet also decided to cancel 10+2 examinations for the year 2020-21 in line with decision of Government of India. Cabinet decided that the H.P Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards of the students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and declare the final results accordingly. It was also decided that in case, some students are not satisfied with the results arrived so, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted, once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination," reads a series of tweets by Himachal Pradesh IPRD.