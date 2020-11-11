HPBOSE SOS 10th Result 2020 Announced; Here Is How To Download It

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education recently released the HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020. The HPBOSE SOS result 2020 was declared on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. All candidates who had appeared in the HPBOSE SOS 10th exam can now go the official website and check their HPBOSE SOS result 2020.

The HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020 mark sheet can now be downloaded from hpbose.org. For all the people who are wondering about the HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education had conducted the HPBOSE SOS 10th exam for full subject, re-appear and additional exams in the month of September. Ever since the conduct of this open school class 10th exam, the students were eagerly waiting for their HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020.

The wait is now finally over as the HPBOSE result 2020 is finally out. As the HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020 is released, a lot of candidates have been confused about how to do the HPBOSE SOS result 2020 download. For all the students who are still unclear about the HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020 download, here is a step by step guide on how to download their result from the official website.

How to download HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020

On the search bar, copy “hpbose.org” and paste it. Click on enter.

You will be redirected to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

On the homepage of the website, go to the results tab on the upper right corner of the screen and click on it.

There will be a link which reads as, “HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020” The notice is dated of November 10, 2020. Click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the roll number in the search box. Cross-check once and click on search.

Your HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the HP SOS 10th result 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

See the direct link of HPBOSE result 2020 HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org for all the updates and news related to the HPBOSE SOS 10th result 2020.

(Photo: Shutterstock)