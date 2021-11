HPBOSE Term 1 Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Classes 9 To 12 Exams Out; Exam In November

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the date sheets for term 1 exams for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. The HPBOSE board exams 2022 will be held in two terms. The first term exams will be held in the month of November. Students who have registered for the HPBOSE board exams can check the date sheet on the official website- hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Date Sheet 2022

HPBOSE class 9 term 1 exams 2022 will be held between November 18 and December 3, 2021. The exams will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

HPBOSE class 10 term 1 exams 2022 will be held between November 20 and December 3, 2021. The exams will be held from 8:45 am to 12 noon.

HPBOSE class 11 term 1 exams 2022 will be held between November 18 and December 9, 2021. The exams will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

HPBOSE class 12 term 1 exams 2022 will be held between November 18 and December 9, 2021. The exams will be held from 8:45 am to 12 noon.

HPBOSE class 10th term 1 exam Date Sheet 2022

November 20, 2021 - Hindi

November 22, 2021- Science

November 24, 2021- English

November 26, 2021 - Social Science/studies

November 27, 2021 - Financial Literacy

November 29, 2021 - Geometry, Music, Vadya Music, Elements of business, Computer Science, Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology enabled Services, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels & Home Furnishing, Beauty & Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber

December 1, 2021- Mathematics

December 3, 2021 - Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Tamil/Telugu

HPBOSE class 12th term 1 exam Date Sheet 2022

November 18, 2021 -English

November 20, 2021- Economics

Noember 22, 2021 - Chemistry, Hindi

November 23, 2021 - Philosophy, French/Urdu

November 24, 2021 - Sanskrit

November 25, 2021 - Mathematics

November 26, 2021 - Sociology

November 27, 2021 - Accountancy, Physics

November 29, 2021 - Biology, Business Studies, History

November 30, 2021 - Public Administration

December 1, 2021 - Music, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion

December 2, 2021 - Political Science

December 3, 2021 - Geography

December 4, 2021 - Human Ecology and Family Science

December 6, 2021- PhysicaL Education, Yoga, Computer Science, Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, ITES, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels and Home Furnishing, Beauty & Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber

December 7, 2021 - Psychology

December 8, 2021 - Dance, Fine Arts

December 9, 2021 - Financial Literacy

