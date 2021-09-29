HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 255 Posts, See Details

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021: HPCL Biofuels Limited which is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited announced a recruitment drive. The HPCL recruitment 2021 aims to select 255 candidates for Management and Non-management based positions. The posts include Accounts Officer, Medical Officer, Line Man, Boiler Attendant, Electrician, Vacuum Filter Attendant and others. The eligibility and other details have been mentioned in this article.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates will have to make sure to apply before October 16, 2021. Applications sent post-deadline will not be considered.

Here is the direct link to view notification

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

For General Manager there will be 2 positions

DGM - Sugar Engineering & Cogen-02

DGM-04Manager/Dy Manager-1

Manager HR-01

Mechanical/Electrical Engineer-11

Sr./ Manufacturing Chemist (Sugar Tech)-07

Soil Analyst-01

Shift In charge-06

Environmental Officer-01

Medical Officer-01

Accounts Officer-02

EDP Officer-01

ETP In charge-02

Fitter, House Fitter and others-66

Rigger / Khalasi, Lab Chemist and others-133

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021: How to Apply