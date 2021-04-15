HPCL Recruitment 2021: Last Date Of Application Today For More Than 200 Posts

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited had earlier invited applications in its HPCL recruitment 2021. The company had released an official HPCL notification for engineers and R&D professionals. Today is the last day to apply for the HPCL vacancy on offer. A lot of interested and eligible candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the HPCL recruitment 2021. The HPCL had invited online applications from such candidates for various engineering and R&D professionals. The candidates can now go and apply today for the posts at www.hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers/current_openings as it is the HPCL recruitment last date today. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the HPCL vacancy.

HPCL recruitment last date today

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HPCL 2021 had started the online applications for the posts on March 3, 2021. The last date t apply is today, i.e. April 15, 2021. A total of 200 various posts for engineers as well as 11 posts for R&D professionals are on offer in this recruitment drive. The engineering posts that are on offer are for Mechanical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, and Instrumentation Engineer. Candidates are advised to visit the above-mentioned website and apply for the posts immediately to avoid any last-minute problems as it is the last date to apply today.

To apply for the engineering posts, a candidate must have done a 4-year full-time regular engineering course from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University under the relevant engineering stream. The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools like Computer Based Test, Group Task, Personal Interview etc. The selected candidates will be eligible for a pay scale of â‚¹50000-â‚¹160000. After applying a non-refundable application fee of â‚¹1180 has to be paid by UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates. Here is a look at the details about the HPCL vacancy.

Mechanical Engineer: 120 posts

Civil Engineer: 30 posts

Electrical Engineer: 25 posts

Instrumentation Engineer: 25 posts

Important links

Various posts for R&D professionals are also on offer in the HPCL recruitment 2021. The last date to apply in these posts is also today i.e. on April 15, 2021. The last date for reckoning age and all other eligibility criteria shall be considered as of March 3, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at www.hindustanpetroleum.com to know about all the latest updates and news related to HPCL 2021.

