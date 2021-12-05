HPPSC Assistant Engineer CBT Exam Date Announced; Check Schedule Highlights Here

HPPSC assistant engineer CBT schedule: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on December 4 released the computer-based test schedule of assistant engineer post. Candidates selected will have to work in HPPTCL and HPPCL. The CBT will be conducted on December 12, 13 and December 14, 2021. Candidates will have to report at 12 noon and the exam will be conducted between 1 pm and 3 pm. As per schedule, the electrical discipline exam will be conducted on December 12, 2021. The exam for electrical and civil discipline in HPPTCL will be conducted on December 13 and 14, respectively.

How to download HPPSC admit card

HPPSC will also release the admit cards of the registered candidates shortly. Candidates will be able to download admit cards from the official website by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should make sure to carry the admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with the admit cards, candidates should also carry valid ID proof to the exam hall. The official notification reads, "All the provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card(s) along with instructions to the candidates from the above-mentioned website and bring the e-admit cards in the examination centre on the day of examination and no candidates will be allowed to appear in the Examination without e-admit cards."

Official notification further reads, "Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic. In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313/ 2629739 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004."

COVID guidelines to be followed

Candidates must know that they will have to follow SOPs and guidelines issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh. SOPs released by the Ministry of Home Affairs will also be followed. Candidates will have to maintain social distancing, wear masks all the time and use sanitiser whenever required. In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313/ 2629739 and Toll-Free No. 1800-180-8004.