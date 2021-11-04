HPPSC Exams 2021 Schedule Released, Candidates Can Check Dates On Official Website

HPPSC Exams 2021 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on November 3 released the HPPSC Exams 2021 schedule. The Commission on Wednesday released the exam dates for various exams including HPAS Main, AE, RFO and other posts. The official notice can be checked on the official website which is hppsc.hp.gov.in.

To be noted that the schedule which has been released is tentative and is for Examinations and Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the months of November & December, 2021. As per the notice, it has been the endeavor of H.P. Public Service Commission to issue an advance schedule. It has been done so that candidates can prepare in timely course of action.

HPPSC Exam Details

In November, Sr. Scale Stenographer CBT, SAS (SAD) Examination and Assistant Officer (Finance) will be conducted on November 17, November 22 to 27 and November 28, 2021 respectively. The AE (Civil) HPPCL exam will be conducted in the next month on December 5, RFO (Main) Written Examination will be conducted between December 7 and December 10, 2021. This year the Assistant Officer Executive Trainee (Law) is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2021. AE (Electrical) HPPCL will be conducted in the second week of December on December 12, AE (Electrical) HPPTCL on December 13, AE (Civil)-HPPTCL on December 14, and HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020 from December 15 to 18 and December 20, 2021.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result Out

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service or HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021. The result has been released on Tuesday and can be checked by candidates on the official website. The Combined Competitive Exam 2020 for which result has been released was conducted on September 26, 2021. For more details related to HPPSC Prelims result, candidates can visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021: Steps to Download