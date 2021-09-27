HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2020 Released: Here's How To Download & Raise Objections

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Answer Key has been released for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services. The examination for the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC, was conducted on September 26, 2021. Those candidates who appeared in the prelims exam can check the answer key on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. Students who are not satisfied with the HPAS answer key 2021 can raise objections by following the below-given steps and by using the direct link.
It must be noted that the last date to raise objections is October 4, 2021. This year, the prelims examination was conducted in 133 centers in various districts in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 18078 candidates appeared in Paper 1 and 17765 candidates appeared in Paper 2 out of 30625 total candidates. According to reports, the examination authority will soon announce the results and provide information on the Mains.