HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2020 Released: Here's How To Download & Raise Objections

The Answer Key has been released for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services. The examination for the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC, was conducted on September 26, 2021. Those candidates who appeared in the prelims exam can check the answer key on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. Students who are not satisfied with the HPAS answer key 2021 can raise objections by following the below-given steps and by using the direct link.

It must be noted that the last date to raise objections is October 4, 2021. This year, the prelims examination was conducted in 133 centers in various districts in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 18078 candidates appeared in Paper 1 and 17765 candidates appeared in Paper 2 out of 30625 total candidates. According to reports, the examination authority will soon announce the results and provide information on the Mains.

HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2020: Here's how to download HPAS answer key 2021 & raise objections | Direct Link

To download the HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2020, visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Now, click on the link that reads the ‘What’s New’ section available on the homepage of the website.

Select the link that mentions "Provisional answers key of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2020 held on 26-09-2021".

Alternatively, you can use the direct link given here- HPPSC HPAS 2021 Answer key

Automatically, a new window will open.

Now, download the HPPSC Prelims 2021 Answer key in PDF format.

in PDF format. Take a printout of the HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2020 for future reference.

