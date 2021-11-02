HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result Out On Hppsc.hp.gov.in, Here's How To Check Scorecards

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service or HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021. The result has been released on Tuesday and can be checked by candidates on the official website. The Combined Competitive Exam 2020 for which result has been released was conducted on September 26, 2021. For more details related to HPPSC Prelims result, candidates can visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Commission earlier released the provisional answer key. On the basis of objections raised by candidates, final answer key and result has been prepared. As per an official notification released by HPSC, as many as 348 candidates have qualified for the Main Examination.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021: Important Dates

Result has been released on November 1, 2021

Exam was conducted on September 26, 2021

The last date to raise objections was October 4, 2021

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021: How to Download

Candidates should visit the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What's New section and click on the notification that says, "Press Note- Regarding result of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020."

Candidates will be redirected to a page where a PDF will open up which will consist of the Roll Number of candidates who have qualified for the Main Examination

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

Candidates must know that details about the date and venue of the Main Exam will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website. The Mains exam will be conducted to fill 18 vacancies for the post of Assistant Registrar, HP Police Service, Tehsildar, and others. In case of any issues or queries, candidates are free to reach out to the Commission's office. The phone number on which one can call is 0177-2624313 and the timing should be between 10 am and 5 pm.