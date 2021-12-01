HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule Released On Hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Highlights Here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the schedule for HPPSC Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020. The schedule which has been uploaded on the official website is for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service written main exam. Candidates can check the HPPSC Mains exam schedule highlights here.

The schedule highlights that the Mains Exam 2020 will begin on December 15, 2021 and the last paper will be on December 21, 2021. To be noted that the exam will be conducted at Shimla and candidates as well as staff members will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates will have to wear masks all the time, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take exams. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in with their User Id and Password.

HPPSC Combined Competitive Mains Exam Schedule Highlights

Exam Date Subject Timing December 15, 2021 English 9 am to 12 noon December 15, 2021 Hindi 2 pm to 5 pm December 16, 2021 Essay 10 am to 1 pm December 17, 2021 General Studies I 10 am to 1 pm December 18, 2021 General Studies II 10 am to 1 pm December 19, 2021 General Studies III 10 am to 1 pm December 21, 2021 Optional Paper I 9 am to 12 noon December 21, 2021 Optional Paper II 2 pm to 5 pm

HPPSC Admit card

The admit cards have not been released yet but is expected to be out shortly. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. In case candidates have any doubt, they can reach out to 0177-2624313. Candidates can also call the toll-free helpline number 1800-180-8004 for more updates,

The official notification reads, "The e-admit card of the candidates depicting their Names, Roll Number, Centre of Examination and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission and will be available on http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login, shortly. All the provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card(s) alongwith instructions for bringing the same on the day of examination alongwith downloaded online recruitment application. The provisional admitted candidates who have not applied for HPAS (Main) Examination-2020 are once again advised to apply upto 02-12-2021 through their respective user login IDs, thereafter link shall be disabled and no further time will be provided."