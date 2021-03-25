HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 45 Posts Of Range Forest Officer

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC has invited online applications as a part of its HPPSC recruitment 2021. The HPPSC vacancy on offer is for the posts of Range Forest Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in and check the HPPSC notification about the posts. The applications will be accepted through OTRS, which shall be available on the Commission’s above-mentioned website. Here is a look at the details about HPPSC recruitment 2021.

HPPSC recruitment 2021 details

A total of 45 vacancies are on offer in this HPPSC recruitment 2021. The desirous and eligible candidates can now go to the official website and apply for the same on the website. The last date to apply online in this recruitment drive is April 19, 2021, till 11.59 PM. Post that the link will be disabled. The selected candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis at Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Forests. The details about the eligibility and HPPSC vacancy are mentioned in the official HPPSC notification. The notification has also mentioned that “The reserved category candidates belonging to other States will be treated as GENERAL CATEGORY CANDIDATES and the benefit of reservation and fee concession will not be admissible to such candidates.”

For the 45 vacancies of HPPSC Range Forest Officer, a candidate should be between 21 to 31 years of age on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit for direct recruitment shall be 42 years to the candidates already in service of the Government including those who have been appointed on adhoc or on a contract basis. The salary for the selected candidate will be â‚¹10,300 - â‚¹34,800 + â‚¹4800 (G.P.) with a fixed contractual amount of â‚¹15100 per month. The primary educational qualification for the post is that the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Science or Engineering from any recognised university with further qualifications as mentioned in the HPPSC 2021 recruitment notification.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test by subjecting them to a screening test (objective type) of two hours duration. In the objective type screening test, there will be 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the HPPSC 2021 at hppsc.hp.gov.in and the HPPSC notification to get the latest updates and news related to the recruitment drive.

Image Credits: Shutterstock