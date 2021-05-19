HPPSC Recruitment 2021: HPAS CCE Registration Begins, Last Date To Apply Is June 15

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) released a notification regarding the conduction of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Exam (HPAS CCE 2020). Candidates who are interested in taking part in HPPSC recruitment 2021 can register for the same on the official website of the Commission. The Online Recruitment Application (ORA) form will be available to fill up till June 15, 2021. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the latest HPPSC recruitment notification.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021

HPPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the Dept Name of the Posts No. of Posts Pay Scale Personnel HP Administrative Services 8 Rs.15600-39100+(GP 5400) Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs District Controller 1 Rs.15600-39100+(GP 5400) Home HP Police Services 4 Rs.15600-39100+(GP 5400) Revenue Tehsildar 1 Rs.10300-34800+(GP 5000) Co-Operation Assistant Registrar 2 Rs.10300-34800+(GP 5000)

HPPSC Eligibility Conditions

A candidate must be a citizen of India. Minimum Educational Qualifications. A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University. A candidate, who has appeared at an examination the passing of which would render him eligible to appear at this examination but has not been informed of the result, may apply for admission to the examination. A candidate, who intends to appear at such a qualifying examination, may also apply, provided the qualifying examination is completed before the commencement of this examination. Such candidates will be admitted to the examination, if otherwise eligible, but the admission would be deemed to be provisional and subject to cancellation if they do not produce proof of having passed the examination as soon as passed and in any case not later than two months after the commencement of this examination. Candidates who have passed the final professional M.B.B.S. or any other Medical Examination equivalent thereto, but have not completed their internship by the time of submission of their applications for the HAS etc. examination will be provisionally admitted to the examination provided they submit along with their applications a copy of the certificate from the University/ Institutions that they had passed the requisite final professional medical examination. In such cases, the candidates will be required to produce at the time of their Personality Test original degree or a certificate from the concerned competent authority of the University / Institution that they had completed all requirements (including completion of internship) for the award of degree.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK