HPPSC Recruitment: Main Written Examination For ACF Posts Postponed

India is currently one of the most affected countries in the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various restrictions have been imposed in several states of the country. As a result of the rising COVID-19 cases, many board and entrance examinations have been either cancelled or postponed by the authorities. On similar lines, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC has postponed the HPFS main exam 2021. A lot of students had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the HPPSC recruitment examination. The wait is now over as the commission released an official notification regarding the postponement of the exam. Here is a look at everything you need to know about it.

HPPSC forest service main written examination postponed

The main written examination was scheduled to be conducted as a part of the HPPSC recruitment. The exam was to be conducted for filling the posts of H.P.F.S. (Assistant Conservator of Forest) Class-I (Gazetted). The posts were in the department of HPPSC forest service. All those candidates who had qualified and were set to appear in the main written examination for the HPPSC forest service posts can now go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in and check the HPPSC recruitment notification regarding postponement of the exam. The examination was originally scheduled to be held from May 3 to May 7, 2021. The commission also notified that the new revised dates of the main written examination will be notified soon. This decision was taken because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The official notification read as, “It is for the information of all concerned that the Main Written Examination to the posts of H.P.F.S. (Assistant Conservator of Forest) Class-I (Gazetted), in the Department of Forest Himachal Pradesh, scheduled w.e.f. 03-05-2021 to 07-05-2021 has been postponed in view of resurgence of COVID cases across the country. The next date (s) of Main Written Examination will be intimated in due course of time.” The commission has also mentioned the website http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in//hppsc, contact number 0177-2624313 and Toll-Free No. 1800-180-8004 to know more details about the HPPSC forest service recruitment and the HPFS Mains Exam 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the above-mentioned website for any latest updates and news related to the HPPSC recruitment of H.P.F.S. (Assistant Conservator of Forest) Class-I (Gazetted).

Image Credits: Shutterstock