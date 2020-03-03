HPPSC Result 2020 For Assistant Engineer Declared On The Official Website

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the HPPSC result for the post of Assistant Engineer Electrical Class 1 in the official website. The candidates who have appeared for the Personality Test for the Assistant Engineer post will have to check the HPPSC result on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Personality test for the Assistant Engineer Posts was conducted between February 24 to February 28 this year. The candidates who were selected for the Screening Test which was conducted on November 14 last year were eligible to participate in the Personality Test for the Assistant Engineer Post.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission HPPSC earlier dropped a notification for the recruitment of the Assistant Engineer Posts Electrical Class 1. These recruitments will mainly be on a contractual basis. HPPSC recruitments will be done under the Department of MPP and Power, against the advertisement number 14/2019.

Here are the simple steps that the candidates will have to follow to check their HPPSC result for the post of Assistant Engineer Electrical Class 1.

The candidates will have to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to check their HPPSC Result.

The candidates will then have to look for the recent news or announcements section which is available on the home page.

The candidate will then have to click on the link 'Result of Personality Test for the Post of Assistant Engineer Electrical in HPSEBL' given on the Home Page

After that, a PDF file of the results will open on a new page.

The candidate can take a screenshot or a print out of the results for future reference.

